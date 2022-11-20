Foxconn freezes hiring sighting four-day quarantine space shortage

-
ALSO READ
'Daily wage earners' biggest group among death by suicides in 2021: NCRB
Apple iOS 16 to launch today; Here's what will change in your iPhones
More suicides by businesspersons than farmers for second year in a row
iPhone revenue grows 10% to reach $42.6 bn globally, India a sweet spot
Apple to release iOS 16 today: India timing, compatible iPhones, and more
-
Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has paused its hiring because of four-day quarantine space shortage.
The company requires 1,00,000 new workers to get back to full capacity, but due to a shortage of quarantine space, it has frozen the hiring, reports AppleInsider.
A Covid-19 outbreak at Foxconn caused a large departure of workers, thus the iPhone supplier has started hiring heavily to resume normal production.
Lockdowns and other restrictions have caused problems for the company, which has impacted shipping times for the iPhone 14.
There is no more room for the four-day quarantine that each new employee must undergo before joining the workforce, the report said.
In October this year, a report claimed that Apple supply chain was facing its next set of problems in China as panicked workers at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou city were leaving amid fresh Covid scare.
Fearing Covid lockdowns, workers were seen fleeing the factory on foot and walking in fields and on highways as public transport was suspended as part of Covid-19 controls.
--IANS
aj/uk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 16:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU