France's Total aims to grow renewable energy in India to 6GW by 2025: CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - France's Total aims to grow its renewable energy portfolio in India to 6 gigawatts by 2025, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday.
Speaking in an online interview at CERWeek's India Energy Conference, Pouyanne said that retail fuel demand in Europe was "good" and almost at pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of the year.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
