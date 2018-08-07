Frankfinn Group to enter into 50 international JVs in 2 years

training institute, the Frankfinn Group, today said it would enter into 50 international joint ventures in the next two years, with an investment of around Rs 700-1100 million.

"We have decided to enter into joint ventures in other countries over the next two years. Some of them will start from this year. We are planning to have at least 50 joint ventures with an investment of around Rs 700-1100 million.

"First, we will start with neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, then we will expand to other countries," said K S Kohli, Chairman,

Kohli said with the growth of the aviation industry in India and increase in the number of daily flights, employment opportunities are all set to rise in the sector.

The Group will set up 25 new training centers in the eastern region to cater to "phenomenal" demand, he said. "The airports in Kolkata region have recorded a growth of 27.02 per cent over the previous year," Kohli added.