From Airtel to SpiceJet: Brands gather around for the Rajini stardust

Neither age nor appearance, it seems, can dim the power of Brand Rajnikanth. Forty five years after his debut in Tamil movies, the 69-year-old actor whose looks and attitude belie that of a typical movie star, still gets brands all shiny-eyed and eager before a new release.

His new movie Darbar hits theatres this week and producers said, brands have been lining up for months, keen to be a part of the reclusive star’s haloed circle. With his huge sway across generations, not just in the South but across the country and among the diaspora across the world, Rajinikanth is gold dust ...