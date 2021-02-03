Future to challenge court order blocking retail deal after Amazon objection

-
ALSO READ
Future of retail at stake: Why Amazon is feuding with Biyani and Ambani
Amazon notice to Future on RIL deal: India's raging retail war explained
Held talks with RIL on arbitration for 'legitimate purpose': Future Retail
Amazon sends legal notice to Future Group over Reliance deal: Report
Reliance Retail likely to cut down on back-end staff after Future deal
-
India's Future Group will challenge a New Delhi court order that has blocked its $3.4 billion retail assets sale on objections of business partner Amazon.com Inc, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
An Indian court stalled Future Group's sale of a swathe of assets to rival Reliance Industries on Tuesday after
Amazon raised objections to the deal, in a battle of the retail titans that could reshape the shopping sector.
The appeal against that order is set to be filed later on Wednesday in the court, before a bigger two-judge bench, the source said, declining to be identified.
Future and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shares of Future Retail dropped 5% in early trade on Wednesday. Reliance Industries fell as much as 1.2%, but recovered later.
U.S. online giant Amazon had argued in Delhi court that Future breached certain pre-existing contracts by selling retail assets to Reliance. It had asked the court to enforce an earlier order from an arbitrator who put the Future-Reliance deal on hold.
The court on Tuesday said the arbitration order was enforceable and asked all Indian authorities to maintain status quo on the transaction, effectively putting the deal on hold.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU