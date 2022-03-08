Gaps in workplace equality, professional roles for women in tech: Report

-
-
A significant percentage of women in tech said men outnumber them at their organisations in leadership roles, indicating gaps in workplace equality and professional development for women in the technology sector in India, according to a report.
According to Skillsoft's 2022 Women in Tech Report, two-thirds of women in tech say men outnumber them at their organisation in leadership roles at ratios of 2-to-1 or greater.
Women have also identified top challenges in tech roles including lack of equity in opportunities (47 per cent) and under-representation of women in tech field (46 per cent).
The survey which consisted of multiple-choice questions, open-ended responses, and value ranking yielded 1,004 complete responses from women tech professionals across India. It was conducted online last month.
"The percentage of women in the Indian IT sector has risen over the last decade. While the trend is promising, albeit gradual, in order to maintain momentum, women must be empowered with new opportunities to take on tech roles and provided access to continuous upskilling opportunities," said Rashim Mogha, General Manager Leadership and Business Portfolio, Skillsoft.
Moreover, compared to men, women have to work longer to climb the corporate ladder.
According to Skillsoft's Global Knowledge 2021 Skills and Salary Report, the highest percentage of men in leadership roles have 15-20 years of experience, while the highest percentage of women have 26 or more years on the job.
The report further noted that though 76 per cent of IT decision-makers report skills gaps on their teams, only half (around 52 per cent) said their employers offer training as a benefit.
Providing opportunities for training and professional development is a major benefit for employers and employees alike as it can help fill crucial skills shortages and put women on a path for career advancement, it added.
When asked which employee benefits they value most, 55 per cent respondents said health insurance, followed by opportunities for professional development/training (52 per cent), flexible work (49 per cent) and maternity leave (48 per cent), the report noted.
