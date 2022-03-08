NFDC, Netflix join hands for virtual scriptwriting programme for women

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the (NFDC) on Tuesday announced a virtual training programme for hundred women scriptwriters in partnership with streaming platform

With the programme, designed for industry professionals, freelance writers, academicians and final-year students of film schools, the NFDC aims to upskill and empower the creative community in India, and create a more gender-inclusive media and entertainment ecosystem, a press release stated.

The curriculum and course structure of the programme, to be conducted in four batches, have been collaboratively developed by the NFDC and

Furthermore, the participants will complete the programme after submitting a script, within 30 days of completion of their training and each participant will undergo a comprehensive assessment by a joint committee of officials from the NFDC and

Based on the evaluation, shortlisted will have the opportunity to be selected for NFDC Screenwriting Lab or at the NFDC Film Bazaar.

Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, NFDC, said this programme would empower women and will provide them a platform to showcase their talent.

"With the advent of OTT platforms, it is a great contribution by Netflix to have come forward to support the cause of training and development of women professionals," Bhakar said in a statement.

According to the press release, the participants will get an opportunity to train under veteran screenwriter-filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj, known for movies like "Moh Maya Money, Ankhon Dekhi and Everything is Fine.

