NFDC, Netflix join hands for virtual scriptwriting programme for women

-
ALSO READ
Netflix cuts fees for all plans in India, moves to expand in country
Why has Netflix not been able to crack the Indian market?
Netflix estimates South Korean show 'Squid Game' will be worth $900 mn
Netflix stock in winning spot month after 'Squid Game' release
Netflix starts rolling out mobile games for Android users worldwide
-
On the occasion of International Women's Day, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Tuesday announced a virtual training programme for hundred women scriptwriters in partnership with streaming platform Netflix.
With the programme, designed for industry professionals, freelance writers, academicians and final-year students of film schools, the NFDC aims to upskill and empower the creative community in India, and create a more gender-inclusive media and entertainment ecosystem, a press release stated.
The curriculum and course structure of the programme, to be conducted in four batches, have been collaboratively developed by the NFDC and Netflix.
Furthermore, the participants will complete the programme after submitting a script, within 30 days of completion of their training and each participant will undergo a comprehensive assessment by a joint committee of officials from the NFDC and Netflix.
Based on the evaluation, shortlisted scripts will have the opportunity to be selected for NFDC Screenwriting Lab or at the NFDC Film Bazaar.
Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, NFDC, said this programme would empower women and will provide them a platform to showcase their talent.
"With the advent of OTT platforms, it is a great contribution by Netflix to have come forward to support the cause of training and development of women professionals," Bhakar said in a statement.
According to the press release, the participants will get an opportunity to train under veteran screenwriter-filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj, known for movies like "Moh Maya Money, Ankhon Dekhi and Everything is Fine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU