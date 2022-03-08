IOC's June oil imports to be via tenders after snap 9 mn bbl deal: Report

-
By Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will seek oil for June arrival via tenders after snapping up 9 million barrels of prompt supplies as it delayed maintenance plans for the Paradip refinery, a source familiar with the matter said.
The refiner has deferred a 40-day maintenance shutdown of its 300,000 barrels per day Paradip refinery to August-September from April-May to gain from improved margins for oil products, the source said.
On Friday, IOC purchased 9 million barrels of crude which are expected to be delivered in May.
The refiner bought 3 million barrels each of Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum and Murban crude from a European trader, the first source and traders said. IOC also purchased 1 million barrels each of Congolese Djeno crude, Nigeria's Agbami and Gabon's Mandji crude from two oil majors and a European trader, they said.
IOC may have paid $13 a barrel above Dubai quotes for the Upper Zakum crude supplies, traders said, although the first source said premiums for the cargoes were below $10 a barrel.
In addition to IOC, Reliance Industries has also delayed three weeks' maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export focussed refinery to September.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Susan Fenton)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
