Volkswagen unveils new mid-sized sedan Virtus in India; launch in May

-
ALSO READ
Skoda drives in all new Slavia: Check price, specifications here
Octavia 2021: Skoda's premium but pricey sedan comes packed with features
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announces resignation of MD Gurpratap Boparai
Maruti Ciaz crosses sales milestone of 300,000 units since launch
Skoda commences production of new version of SUV Kodiaq
-
German auto major Volkswagen on Tuesday unveiled new mid-sized sedan 'Virtus' for the Indian market.
The company has commenced pre-bookings for the new model which competes with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia.
Volkswagen plans to launch the model in the later part of May this year.
The Virtus carries the global sedan lineage of the Volkswagen brand, selling over 129 models across our 61 years of presence in the sedan segment world over. A truly global carline that will redefine, re-energise and set new benchmarks in the premium mid-sized sedan segment in India," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said while unveiling the model.
The Virtus, with its dynamic and emotional design language, spacious interiors, functionality and TSI technology, will win the hearts of customers, he added.
The sedan is the second product under the group's India 2.0 project that is developed on the MQB A0 IN platform with up to 95 per cent localisation levels.
"The Virtus offers nothing but brilliance in the premium mid-sized sedan segment. Being the longest car in the segment, spaciousness is no longer a compromise for our customers," Sharma stated.
The VW group plans to export the new model to over 25 markets across the globe in addition to the domestic market.
The Virtus comes with 1 litre and 1.5 litre TSI petrol powertrains, mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.
The one litre petrol trims would deliver 115 PS of power while the 1.5 litre variants would generate 150 PS of power.
The model also has various other features like electric sunroof, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats and up to 6 airbags.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU