Gaurs group aims Rs 650 cr sales revenue from new mixed-use project

In a statement, the company said it will develop a 'mixed land use joint venture project in Ghaziabad with a saleable value of approximately Rs 650 crore'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Realty firm Gaurs Group on Friday said it will develop a new mixed-use project at Ghaziabad with an estimated sales revenue of Rs 650 crore.

In a statement, the company said it will develop a "mixed land use joint venture project in Ghaziabad with a saleable value of approximately Rs 650 crore."

The project, located near Hindon airport civil terminal, will comprise high-street retail with multiplex and banquets, studio apartments and social housing. Under the project, over 450 shops, 400 studio apartments and around 600 social housing units will be developed.

Veshesh Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said: "We have been increasing our foothold in the retail sector, and have been successfully operating 2 malls, one each in Ghaziabad and Noida Extension, having tie-ups with more than 100 national and international brands."

"With gradual increase in the number of flights from the civil terminal at Hindon airport, it has provided a major boost to the entire sector which is densely populated and is very well connected via roads, rail and metro," he added.

Gaurs Group has delivered Gaur City I & II which is an integrated township project of over 200 acres in Noida extension along with a similar scale township project on Yamuna Expressway.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 14:31 IST

