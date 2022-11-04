JUST IN
Business Standard

Construction engineering firm JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,277 crore

JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) and EPC company, has secured new orders of Rs 2,277 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The orders include water projects in India worth Rs 1,497 crore, and B&F (building and factories) projects in the country worth Rs 780 crore

Engineering firm JMC Projects on Friday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 2,277 crore.

"JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC), a leading civil engineering and EPC company, has secured new orders of Rs 2,277 crore," a company statement said.

The orders include water projects in India worth Rs 1,497 crore, and B&F (building and factories) projects in the country worth Rs 780 crore.

S K Tripathi (CEO & Managing Director) commented, "These new orders in the water business will help us to strengthen our leadership and capabilities in the water business. Our B&F business continues to diversify its clientele by adding reputed and marquee customers. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, gives us confidence to achieve the targeted growth going forward."

JMC, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the country having over three decades of experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:23 IST

