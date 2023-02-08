Gemological Science International gets nod to import diamonds for grading

-
Mumbai-based Gemological Science International (GSI) Pvt Ltd has been allowed to import diamonds for certification, grading and re-export, according to an official notification.
This will be the sixth agency permitted by the government for the work.
The other agencies include Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Mumbai; Indian Diamond Institute, Surat; and De Beers India Pvt Ltd, Surat.
"GSI Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, Maharashtra is added as an agency to import diamonds for certification, grading and re-export," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 20:29 IST
