JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp needs to recover market share in 125cc bike segment: CFO
Number of recognised startups rises to 86,713 in Dec 2022 from 445 in 2016
Tech Mahindra to open its first data, AI and cloud centre in Saudi Arabia
Filling Big Tech shoes: Game begins for India's tryst with mass app economy
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
Bharti Airtel targets top 150 cities and towns for 5G subscriber expansion
Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps
Citing profitability, cybersecurity firm Secureworks lays off 9% of staff
Govt asks Irda & insurance cos to address concerns to reduce consumer cases
Hero Electric partners with Dhoot Transmission for wiring harness solutions
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Hero MotoCorp needs to recover market share in 125cc bike segment: CFO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gemological Science International gets nod to import diamonds for grading

Mumbai-based Gemological Science International (GSI) Pvt Ltd has been allowed to import diamonds for certification, grading and re-export, according to an official notification

Topics
diamond imports | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The bigger the diamond and the better the quality, the higher is the price. A one-carat stone will cost upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh, a five-carat will set you back by Rs 15 lakh. Source: Adobe Stock

Mumbai-based Gemological Science International (GSI) Pvt Ltd has been allowed to import diamonds for certification, grading and re-export, according to an official notification.

This will be the sixth agency permitted by the government for the work.

The other agencies include Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Mumbai; Indian Diamond Institute, Surat; and De Beers India Pvt Ltd, Surat.

"GSI Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, Maharashtra is added as an agency to import diamonds for certification, grading and re-export," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on diamond imports

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 20:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.