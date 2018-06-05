Geneva's Du Rhone hopes to capitalise on the growing luxury market in India

Well-heeled Indians will now get a taste of pure chocolate indulgence in their own backyard, courtesy Du Rhone. The Geneva-based company has just opened its first Indian outlet and its fifteenth globally, at the tony Peddar Road neighbourhood in Mumbai.

The brand, known for its hand-made chocolates and centuries-old recipes, does not use chemical additives or industrial preservatives. Instead, Du Rhone’s pralines are made from top-quality cocoa beans infused with organic ingredients, says Federico Marangoni, fifth owner of Du Rhone, which derives its name from Geneva’s ...