Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion: Report

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc
A deal for Immunomedics, which last month reported positive data from a late-stage study for its breast-cancer drug, could be announced Monday if not sooner, the Journal said https://www.wsj.com/articles/gilead-nears-deal-to-buy-immunomedics-for-more-than-20-billion-11599936777?mod=hp_lead_pos2.
Gilead and Immunomedics did not respond immediately to emailed requests from Reuters for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
