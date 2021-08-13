Glenmark Life profit rises 25% to Rs 101 crore in the first quarter

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Life Sciences to invest Rs 600 cr to double capacity in four years
Glenmark Life Sciences prices its IPO between Rs 695-720 per share
Glenmark arm, Emcure, 3 other pharma cos line up Rs 7,000-cr IPOs
Indian pharma industry to touch $130 bn by 2030: Dr Reddy's chairman
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
-
Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday said its net profit increased 25 per cent to Rs 101 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore in April-June 2020-21.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 525 crore as compared with Rs 3,970 crore in the year-ago period.
"At Glenmark Life Sciences, we are delighted to announce our first financial result post listing. Being in the healthcare industry, it was important that we continue our services & operations uninterrupted, despite several challenges during the second wave of the pandemic.
"Today we have embarked on a good start in Q1 FY22, with the business delivering a strong growth," Glenmark Life Sciences MD & CEO Yasir Rawjee said in a statement.
The company's generic API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business has delivered robust growth across all geographies, and increased demand in both regulated and emerging markets have fuelled this growth, he added.
"However, the CDMO (contract development and manufacturing) business, being cyclical, was affected due to phasing of customer orders this quarter and we expect it to pick up pace again from Q2 FY22," Rawjee noted.
He further said: I am confident that our continued focus on continuous process innovation, operational efficiency and financial discipline will help us deliver sustainable business growth."
The company is future-ready to cater to the growing demand through a brownfield expansion in Dahej facility and a modern green-field manufacturing facility, Rawjee stated.
Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.78 per cent up at Rs 757.75 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU