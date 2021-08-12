Dish TV Q1 consolidated net profit down 34.07% to Rs 49.14 crore

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Dish TV gets board nod to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through rights issue
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Thursday reported a 34.07 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49.14 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 74.54 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from the operation was down 12.51 per cent to Rs 730.97 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 835.58 crore of the corresponding quarter.
Total expenses were at Rs 672.80 crore, down 10.03 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22 against Rs 747.87 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Commenting on the results, Dish TV India Group CEO Anil Dua said: "Having managed to stand our ground through the pandemic last year we started the new fiscal with a sense of cautious optimism however, the magnitude of the second wave came as a rude shock.
"Though we were operationally buffered due to our digital infrastructure, what did impact us was the fall in consumer spending on entertainment due to other pressing needs."
The setback to consumer confidence will impact customer spending during the first half this fiscal.
"We plan to counter the sluggishness by re-energizing our distribution network with fresh schemes and offers that would maintain our mission of providing unmatched entertainment at unbeatable value-for-money, he added.
Shares of DishTV India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 14.03 on BSE, up 18.20 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU