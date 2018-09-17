Glenmark Pharma gets final USFDA nod for menopause symptom relief drug

has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Nordisk Inc's VAGIFEM, used for providing relief from menopause symptom.

" Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the (USFDA) for Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg," the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The approved product is a generic version of Novo Nordisk Inc's VAGIFEM.

Quoting sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2018, Glenmark said VAGIFEM, 10 mcg, market achieved annual sales of approximately $286.3 million.

The company's current portfolio consists of 139 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 61 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

