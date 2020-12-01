Glenmark Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for cancer treatment drug

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for drug to treat multiple sclerosis
Glenmark Pharma leaps 7% after posting two-fold jump in Q1 profit
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declines 13% in two days on profit booking
As refinancing risks ease, S&P affirms Glenmark Pharma's 'BB-' rating
Glenmark Pharma falls for second straight day; stock down 8% in 2 days
-
Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Axitinib tablets, used in the treatment of kidney cancer.
The tentatively approved product is the generic version of Inlyta tablets of PF Prism CV.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has received tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Axitinib tablets in the strength of 1 mg and 5 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending October 2020, Glenmark Pharma said the Inlyta Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 518.8 million.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 166 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU