JUST IN
Three-fourth employers in services sector willing to hire: TeamLease
Multiples Private Equity likely to sell stake in APAC Financial Services
Reliance Capital lenders to meet on Friday to decide on Challenge Mechanism
Wipro announces appointment of Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer
Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits to pursue another opportunity
ED files charge sheet against SRS group, promoters in money laundering case
Dairy industry revenue likely to witness 12-14% growth in FY23: Report
Infy may overtake Cognizant on revenue front after a decade, say analysts
EV charging push: Hyundai may sign contracts to directly buy electricity
Go First plans to avail Rs 600 crore loan under ECLGS for its operations
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Mahindra Lifespaces reports a net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in Sept quarter
Business Standard

Global Investors' Meet: WOLP signs MoU with K'taka govt to invest Rs 2k cr

WOLP said the warehousing facilities and logistics parks would spread across 6.28 million sq. ft. and be built over a 5-year period which would generate more than 6,000 jobs

Topics
Global Investors Meet | Welspun | Karnataka government

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Welspun One
Welspun One seeks to utilise government and private land parcels in the State for the construction of Grade 'A' warehouse facilities and logistics parks, the company said in a release

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an integrated fund, development and asset management organisation, on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka to invest Rs 2,000 crore and aims to create over 6,000 jobs.

The company plans to broaden its presence in the warehousing sector in South and signed the MoU at the ongoing Invest Karnataka: Global Investors' Meet.

Welspun One seeks to utilise government and private land parcels in the State for the construction of Grade 'A' warehouse facilities and logistics parks, the company said in a release.

WOLP said the warehousing facilities and logistics parks would spread across 6.28 million sq. ft. and be built over a 5-year period which would generate more than 6,000 jobs.

"Our investment of INR 2,000 crores not only paves the way for Welspun One to expand into the growing warehousing and logistics market but also significantly demonstrates our ongoing dedication to the Indian economy," said chairman of Welspun Group Balkrishan Goenka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Global Investors Meet

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.