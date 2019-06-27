Godrej family hires top law firms to untangle land holdings worth Rs 20k-cr

The Godrej family, one of the biggest land owners in Mumbai, has appointed advisors and top law firms to untangle its land holdings.

The 1,000-acre land bank at Vikhroli, which can be developed, is worth Rs 20,000 crore at the prevailing rate of Rs 20 crore per acre in the area, according to real estate experts. While Godrej & Boyce chairman Jamshyd Godrej has hired veteran investment banker Nimesh Kampani of JM Financial and lawyer Zia Mody of AZB Partners to help in the re-organisation of the land holdings, cousins Adi (chairman, Godrej group) and Nadir (chairman, Godrej Agrovet) ...