Good Glamm names Reckitt's Sukhleen Aneja CEO for beauty and FMCG brands

Good Glamm Group, India’s first beauty and personal care unicorn with a $1.2 billion valuation has appointed Sukhleen Aneja as the to head the Brands business. The move would help to step-change its growth ambition on creating Digital first House of Brands leveraging content to commerce as its moat.

In her new role Aneja, a former executive at consumer goods giant Reckitt, will be responsible for creating a strategic road map for leading digital-first brands at the Good Glamm Group. This includes integrating and scaling the recent acquisitions and leveraging the unique digital ecosystem including content, creator and communities for creating India’s largest content to commerce powerhouse.

“I am thrilled to join Good Glamm Group at a time where the D2C (direct to consumer) revolution in India has just begun,” said Sukhleen Aneja, - beauty and FMCG Brands Business, Good Glamm Group. “Beauty and personal care remain highly underleveraged online and that’s where lies the opportunity for creating strong and powerful consumer 1st brands leveraging the unique digital and content ecosystem that the group has built.”

Aneja brings with her nearly two decades of FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and beauty experience and in her most recent role as the CMO for Reckitt’s Hygiene portfolio across South Asia. She has been a force behind various award-winning campaigns for Reckitt while remaining focused on delivering strong commercial results.

Prior to Reckitt, Anejahas successfully managed diverse commercial teams delivering Marketing ops and innovations for Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever and L’Oréal Paris.

As CEO, Aneja will ensure strategic, financial and operational leadership for the brands and will work closely with CXO's, founders of new acquisitions together with the Group Founder - Darpan Sanghvi and co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi. She will scale and deliver the organisation’s operational and fiscal goals while creating a future-fit brand roadmap.

“We are extremely excited to have Sukhleen (Aneja) on board as we set our eyes on creating the biggest Digital Beauty Conglomerate from South Asia,” said Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group. “She brings with her an immense wealth of experience in building strong beauty and personal care brands combined with strong commercial acumen and consumer centricity. Sukhleen will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Good Glamm ‘s evolution on building the house of Brands including the recent acquisitions like The Moms Co. & St. Botanica.”

Brands that come under the Good Glamm Group umbrella are able to leverage a large digital audience comprising the Group’s 3.5 billion monthly impressions, 88 million POPxo users, 100 million ScoopWhoop users, BabyChakra’s 20 million mothers’ community with over a 10,000 doctors network, and 220,000 Plixxo Influencers. This digital reach when combined with MyGlamm’s 30,000 offline points of sale give the Brands under the Good Glamm Group an enormous scale, further amplified by the group’s expertise in DTC growth, new product development and technology and data science.