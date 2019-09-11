Google faces probe by 50 state attorneys general for antitrust violations

A group of 50 American states have announced an investigation into Google’s “potential monopolistic behaviour” and the Internet giant’s dominance of the online advertising market.

Announcing the probe, the attorney generals from these states alleged the Internet is not free as a result of some of the practices of “Fifty attorney generals from different states and territories are launching an investigation into Google’s potential monopolistic behaviour,” Attorney General of the District of Columbia Karl Racine told reporters.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said dominates all aspects of advertising and searching on the Internet as it dominate the buyer’s side, the seller, the auction and even videos with YouTube. “What we’ve all learned is that while many consumers believe that the Internet is free, certainly we know from Google's profits of $117 billion that the Internet is not free,” he said.

However, has denied the allegations, saying its services help people, create more choice and support thousands of jobs and small businesses. “Google is one of America’s top spenders on research and development, making investments that spur innovation: Things that were science fiction a few years ago are now free for everyone-translating any language instantaneously, learning about objects by pointing your phone, and getting an answer to pretty much any question you might have,” said Kent Walker, senior vice president of Google’s Global Affairs.

At the same time, it’s of course right that governments should have oversight to ensure that “all successful companies, including ours, are complying with the law. The Department of Justice, for example, has announced that it’s starting a review of online platforms”, he said.