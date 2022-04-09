Google Fi cuts starting price of unlimited phone plans from $30 to $20

-
Google has dropped prices of its Fi unlimited phone plans and rates now start at $20 per month per line for four or more lines, compared to the previous starting price of $30 per month.
At this new lower price, Simply Unlimited will continue to be Google's most affordable unlimited plan especially for families and groups.
"We're also adding more high-speed data -- an increase from 22GB to 35GB," said Dhwani Shah, Product Manager, Google Fi.
Google Fi service provides telephone calls, SMS and mobile broadband using cellular networks.
The company is also including 5GB of hotspot tethering and adding unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico.
The Unlimited Plus plan now starts at $40 per month per line for four or more lines, compared to the previous price of $45 per month.
Under this plan, the company will provide 50GB data from the earlier 22GB per month, along with unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico at no extra cost.
With Unlimited Plus, you'll use your data on up to four additional devices with data-only SIMs at no extra cost and 100GB of cloud storage with Google One, said Shah.
You also get international calls to more than 50 destinations and international data abroad in over 200 destinations.
The Flexible plan will be $17 per month per line for four lines for unlimited calls and text, plus $10 per GB for data at home and abroad, said the company.
