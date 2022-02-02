Unlimited WhatsApp backups on Google Drive may end soon

-
WhatsApp users on Android will not be able to have an unlimited backup option on Google Drive soon.
As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, Google Drive might put a limit to the free storage space that it offers to Android users for storing their WhatsApp chat backups.
A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows the strings that indicate notifications for informing users when Google Drive is almost full and is reaching the given quota.
WhatsApp chats for iOS users are backed up on iCloud, which provides a limited 5GB of free storage space. On the other hand, Google Drive, where chat backups of WhatsApp's Android app users are stored, has offered unlimited storage space.
It is suggested that Google will still offer a certain storage quota for WhatsApp backups. However, it will now be a part of a limited plan. Google offers 15GB of free storage to users to be used across Gmail, Photos, Google Drive, etc.
Last year, Google ended unlimited storage for photos.
WhatsApp on Tuesday said that it has banned 2,079,000 accounts in India in the month of December in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021.
The company said that it also received 528 grievance reports in the same month from the country and took action on 24 of those.
