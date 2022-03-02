Google, MeitY to help 100 Indian startups build high-quality apps for world

-
ALSO READ
India may see fourth Covid wave around June 22: IIT Kanpur study
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 IIT Kanpur visit
PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut
Search engine DuckDuckGo working on privacy-focused desktop browser
-
Google and MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Wednesday announced a cohort of 100 Indian early to mid-stage startups, to help these startups build high-quality global apps and games as part of the Appscale Academy.
As part of the six-month programme, the 100 startups will be trained through a customised curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market.
"Startups and developers are key drivers of India's digital transformation journey. We at MeitY value our partnership with Google, and it gives me immense delight to further boost this spirit of innovation with the Appscale Academy Programme," said Bhuvnesh Kumar, Joint Secretary, MeitY.
Startups of the Appscale Academy cohort are solving for some of India's critical needs through creative homegrown solutions.
These include BitClass (a live learning platform), Farmyng Club (a social platform for farmers to improve their livelihood), Kutuki (preschool learning app), Sunita's Makerspace (a community to foster innovation), Stamurai (a platform offering affordable and high-quality speech therapy), LearnVern (a job-oriented skilling app offering courses in vernacular languages), Vivasayam (an app promoting organic farming), and many more.
"India is uniquely positioned to become a leading hub for global app innovation with tremendous opportunity for Indian startups across the country, regardless of size and location, to thrive in the global app ecosystem," said Purnima Kochikar, Vice President, Play Partnerships, Google.
The 100 startups were chosen from over 400 applications following an in-depth selection process.
Representing the talent diversity emerging among India's startup and developer ecosystem, 35 per cent of the cohort come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including Surat, Vadodara, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Morbi, and many others. Nearly 58 per cent of the cohort have a woman in a leadership role.
"Our mission with Appscale Academy is to empower early to mid-stage startups with the right knowledge and mentorship to drive app and game innovations for the world," said Jeet Vijay, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU