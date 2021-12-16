Google's Area 120 unveils Qaya to create web storefronts for creatorS

-
With an aim to allow creators to easily set up new web storefronts for their audiences, tech giant Google's Area 120 has come up with a new service called Qaya.
Qaya is a product that provides web storefronts for creators who want to sell products and services directly to their audiences.
"Today, as part of Area 120, we are announcing Qaya's US beta launch," Nathaniel Naddaff-Hafrey co-founder and GM, Qaya, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.
"We are focused on the US today, but hope to bring Qaya to more countries soon. And, we are exploring ways to support creators as they experiment with other types of digital goods," Naddaff-Hafrey added.
The company said that Qaya is a small and agile team dedicated to helping creators build businesses on the web.
Creators on Qaya can sell everything from trapeze workout guides to wellness training videos, photo filters, beat packs, ASMR read-alouds, productivity templates, knitting patterns and much more.
The company also mentioned that creators can use Qaya as the hub for their business activity across the web.
"Many links to their Qaya storefronts from their social media bios, and showcase digital products they upload or products and services hosted on other sites," the company said.
"We provide custom yourname.channel or qaya.store/your-name URLs, with payment functionality built-in," it added.
