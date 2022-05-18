Google's Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy after bank a/c seized

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
Ukraine: Russian missile kills 30 civilians at train station
Ukraine hopes to swap steel mill fighters for Russian prisoners of war
-
Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can't pay staff and suppliers.
Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company's Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.
The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.
Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU