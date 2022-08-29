Govt may invite financial bids for BEML privatisation in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
BEML Q4 profit drops by 15.4% to Rs 133 cr; revenue drops to Rs 1,683 cr
India joins First Movers Coalition to decarbonise carbon-heavy sectors
Earth Day about expressing gratitude to Mother Earth: PM Narendra Modi
WEF: Firms join First Movers Coalition, CEOs to help reskill 1 bn, and more
World Earth Day 2022: Make world a happier, healthier place to live
-
The government is likely to invite financial bids for the privatisation of BEML in the December quarter, an official said.
Earlier this month, the corporate affairs ministry approved the demerger of land and non-core assets of BEML to BEML Land Assets Ltd.
The official said that every shareholder of BEML will get shares in BEML Land Assets and the process of demerger would be completed by the end of September or early October.
"Once the demerger process gets over by September-end or by early October, the financial bids for strategic sale of BEML would be invited," the official told PTI.
The financial bids are expected in the October-December quarter and the draft share purchase agreement too would be finalised by then, the official added.
In January last year, the government invited preliminary bids for selling 26 per cent stake in BEML along with the management control.
Multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) were received by the government, after which the process of demerger was initiated following comments from investors. Once the demerger is complete, financial bids would be invited.
The government currently holds 54.03 per cent in BEML, which is a defence public sector undertaking.
At the current market price, sale of the government's 26 per cent stake in BEML will fetch around Rs 2,000 crore.
In 2016, the Union Cabinet approved the strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control, of the company.
So far, the government has raised Rs 24,544 crore through disinvestment in the current financial year against a full year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 11:52 IST