GPUIL to start trading on stock exchanges from Wednesday

Equity shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd, the non-airport business company of the GMR Group, will start trading on BSE and NSE from Wednesday onwards.
"The scrip will trade under the script ID GMRP&UI," the company said in a statement.
GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) is the new entity into which the non-airport businesses of GMR Group have been demerged. Post the demerger, GIL (GMR Infrastructure Limited) has emerged as the India's first pure-play airports' company and has been trading ex-demerger since January 12, 2022.
"GPUIL now has some of the best-in-class infrastructure assets in India, which include state-of-the-art power plants and renewable energy assets, highways, and special investment regions," it said.
The firm has a balanced mix in its energy generation portfolio - 4.8 GW of power generation capacity, of which 2.8 GW is commissioned.
The company operates two solar power plants at Patan in Gujarat and at Rajam in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. It also has two wind-based power plants of 1.25 MW at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu and 2.1 MW at Kutch district in Gujarat. While 180 MW Bajoli Holi run-of-the-river hydropower project is nearing completion, 1,425 MW of hydroelectric power projects are under-development stage.
GPUIL's transportation division has four operating highway assets spanning over 350 kilometres. It is developing a 1,680-acre multi-product Special Investment Region (SIR) at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.
The firm through its subsidiary, GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd, Singapore, owns 30 per cent equity stake in PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (PT GEMS) in Indonesia. PT GEMS owns and operates five coal mining concession areas in Indonesia, having coal resources of approximately 2.9 billion tonnes and reserves of approximately 1.32 billion tonnes.
The EPC business is working on the design and construction of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project of DFCCI (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India).
