Gray Matters eyes education sector in India, plans to invest $40 mn

US-based impact investor Gray Matters Capital (GMC) has earmarked around $40 million to invest in India for the education space.

GMC will not only invest but will also come as a Limited Partner (LP) in the fund, which will focus on the affordable space in private schools. Ragini Chaudhary, its India chief executive, said the money would be used over the next three years to back 35-50 enterprises focused on affordable private schools. “We will identify new fund managers and create funds focused on the education and skilling sector,” she said adding that the investment ...