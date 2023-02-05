JUST IN
India is hugely exciting market and major focus for Apple: Tim Cook
Oberoi Realty buys 63 residential units in luxury housing project in Mumbai
RP Sanjiv Goenka Group to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh
Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore's Q3 net up two-fold to Rs 165.79 cr
ASG Hospital's Rs 526-cr resolution plan for Vasan Eye Care gets NCLT nod
Godrej Properties' sales bookings rise 77% to Rs 8,181cr in Apr-Dec period
Bharti Airtel acquires 23% stake in Indus Towers held by Nettle Infra
Operational date for Adani's Godda thermal power plant to be delayed again
Regulators halt eye products' production at Global Pharma Healthcare site
HC directs firm to pay Rs 2 crore damages to Pfizer for contempt of court
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India is hugely exciting market and major focus for Apple: Tim Cook
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Groundnut oil bullish but other edibles slip in absence of support: Experts

According to Desai groundnut oil prices are seeing an upward trend because groundnut is in short supply for crushing

Topics
Edible oil market | edible oil  | Groundnut

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Workers of Social Development For Communities Foundation, a raw material aggregator for the institute, collect used cooking oil at a restaurant in Dehradun. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Representative image

The overall edible oil market is dull and prices are falling, be it palm or soybean oil. It is only groundnut oil whose prices are increasing because of short supply of groundnuts, observed Nirav Desai, Managing Partner of GNN Research.

According to Desai groundnut oil prices are seeing an upward trend because groundnut is in short supply for crushing. The reason is that out of the total production of groundnuts, approximately 60 percent goes for table nuts, (groundnuts consumed directly by consumers), 8 percent is used as seeds for cultivation, the rest 25 to 30 per cent groundnuts are available for crushing.

When the groundnuts production is down, short supply does not affect table nuts, it directly affects crushing. This year groundnuts production is 2 lakh metric tons less, so the crushing is less, which reflects in the prices.

Groundnuts production is less and on the other hand exports are growing. That affects the groundnuts supply to oil millers. When less oil is produced it is natural that the price will increase, says Kishor Viradiya, president of the Saurashtra Oil Millers Association.

Viradiya's fear is that the way groundnuts oil price rise is being targeted, it will unnecessarily invite government attention, which can impose some restrictions affecting the price of groundnuts. This can lead to farmers moving to other edible oils seeds. He cited how farmers have moved towards castor and cumin.

He remembers that in the 1970s and 1980s, Gujarat's farmers were cultivating two edible oil seeds, groundnuts and sesame. As many restrictions were imposed on sesame oil, its production reduced.

However, Nirav Desai does not see such a drastic fall in groundnuts cultivation in Gujarat in the near future. At the same time, he has observed that when farmers are not getting a good price for a particular crop, they do move to other crops where they get a good price. For example, last year farmers got a good price for cotton.

--IANS

har/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Edible oil market

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 09:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.