Business Standard

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Besides, the sports academies in the state will see an investment of Rs 500 crore, the group said

Topics
RP Sanjiv Goenka Group | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group
The group, with revenues of over Rs 26,000 crore, also owns the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group said it will invest Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made by group head Sanjiv Goenka during a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Dr Sanjiv Goenka in a meeting today with the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath has announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the state..," the group said.

Out of this, Rs 7,500 crore will be invested in renewables, while power distribution and retail sectors will receive Rs 1,000 crore each.

Besides, the sports academies in the state will see an investment of Rs 500 crore, the group said.

"With this Rs 10000 crore investment, the total commitment of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group to the state of Uttar Pradesh is now pegged at Rs 20,000 crore," it added.

The Kolkata-based group operates in sectors like power, IT-enabled services, media and entertainment, and retail.

The group, with revenues of over Rs 26,000 crore, also owns the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 23:00 IST

