GroupM India restructures leadership team, appoints Prasanth Kumar as C0O

The WPP-owned media agency GroupM South Asia has rejigged its leadership team with a new COO in Prasanth Kumar and Tushar Vyas as president for growth and transformation, with immediate effect.
Kumar was chief executive at Mindshare, a GrouM subsidiary, the ountry's largest media agency said in a statement Friday.
The company has appointed Parthasarathy Mandayam as the chief executive of Mindshare South Asia, with effect from February 1 and Amin Lakhani as the chief operating officer for Mindshare South Asia, a newly created role.
GroupM South Asia also said its chief growth officer Lakshmi Narasimhan has decided to step down from his current role effective January 31 to pursue personal interests.
"As we become a more data-centric organization, there is a need to drive transformation and build future capabilities with a focus on digital, data, analytics, and content. We must work across GroupM to drive organizational transformation and operational excellence.
"The new team structure is another step in this direction," GroupM South Asia chief executive Sam Singh said in a statement.
