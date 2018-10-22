GSK Pharma's september-quarter profit down 23% to Rs 1.01 billion

-
ALSO READ
MNC pharma in focus; Merck, Novartis India, GSK Pharma hit 52-week highs
GSK Pharma to pare brands to 20 in India, bring new products into country
ITC open to acquisition of GSK's Horlicks at right price when up for sale
After acquiring Costa, Coca-Cola planning to bid for GSK's Horlicks: Report
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 net profit slips 12% to Rs 4.5 bn over rising expenses
-
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)Pharmaceuticals Monday reported 22.67 per cent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 100.77 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 130.32 crore in the year-ago period, GSK Pharma said in a BSE filing.
Total income of the company stood at Rs 831.13 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 845.89 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18.
Shares of GSK Pharma were trading at Rs 1,379.30 per scrip on BSE, down 3.11 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU