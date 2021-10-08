Guwahati airport handed over to Adani Group for operations, management

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Covid-19 impact: Passenger traffic at Bengaluru airport dips 66%
Bharat Ratna for Dr Kurien
We're inter-generational holders of equity: Gautam Adani on Mauritius funds
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
-
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati was handed over to the Adani Group for operations, management and development responsibilities on Friday.
Beginning the process of developing and modernising the Northeast's foremost airport, the symbolic key of the airport was handed over by Ramesh Kumar, Airport Director of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). to Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer of the new airport operator at an event held midnight, a press statement said.
In 2018, the government of India included the Guwahati airport in the group of six airports -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram -- set for privatisation for operations, management and development (OMD) for a period of 50 years.
Adani Enterprise Limited emerged as the successful bidder for all the six airports.
The concession agreement between the AAI and Adani Enterprise Limited was signed on January 19 this year in New Delhi.
From Friday onwards, the operations, management and development responsibilities of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport will be handled by the new airport operator -- Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited (AGIAL) -- the statement said.
Amidst the sonorous traditional tune of 'taal-khol' and 'Bihu', in presence of the Adani Group's representatives, the charge handover moment was witnessed by several staff and officers of the airport with their families.
In the initial three years, the new airport operator will be supported by the employees of the AAI. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar wished luck to the new operator and assured his support in the initial phase.
Baruah, in his address, thanked the AAI for bringing in noticeable changes to LGBI Airport.
He appealed to each individual at the airport and public at large for wholehearted support to make the airport a world class facility which will bring pride to the nation, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU