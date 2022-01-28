HCL Tech sets up Innovation Centre on engineering and R&D in Canada

-
-
HCL Technologies on Friday said it has opened an Innovation Centre focused on Engineering and R&D services in Edmonton, Alberta.
Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, startups and technology providers, HCL Technologies' Innovation Centre will serve as a hub for HCL Engineering teams to co-innovate with customers and solve complex business problems for clients globally, a statement said.
The team will be engaged in product engineering, platform engineering, operational technology services and next-generation engineering, research and development, it added.
The centre will house an engineering and co-innovation lab, which will enable high tech and software clients, including Fortune 100 leaders, to not only envision their products, but also to see rapid product prototyping, collaborative research and continuous learning to create faster time to market, the statement said.
Clients can leverage the centre to create new product designs, while collaborating on go-to-market solutions.
HCL Technologies will hire college graduates from local educational institutions including The University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NAIT, SAIT and others.
"The Edmonton Innovation Centre represents a significant expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in Canada. Engineering-led digital transformation is set to re-imagine the business landscape, and the excellent facilities at our Edmonton Centre provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry," Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Canada at HCL Technologies, said.
In addition to the Edmonton centre, HCL Technologies' has Global Delivery Centres in Mississauga, Ontario, and Moncton, New Brunswick in Canada.
