HDFC, HDFC Bank combined m-cap topples TCS' on merger announcement

-
ALSO READ
TCS plunges 7% on lower-than-expected September quarter result
HDFC - HDFC Bank merger: What's in store for the shareholders?
Zee Entertainment board clears media firm's mega merger with Sony
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
Merger to unlock value for HDFC Bank, positive for macro economy: Brokerage
-
Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank witnessed heavy buying on Monday and settled with nearly 10 per cent gains as investors lapped up the announcement of their proposed merger.
The scrip of HDFC settled at Rs 2,678.90, registering a jump of 9.30 per cent. It had scaled an intra-day high of Rs 2,855.35 per share, a gain of 16.49 per cent over its previous closing price on BSE.
Mirroring the rally in the stock, market capitalisation of HDFC zoomed to Rs 4,85,691.18 crore.
Similar trends were seen on NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 2,570.50, then touched a high of Rs 2,933.80 and finally ended at Rs 2,676, higher by 9.12 per cent over its previous close.
In the biggest merger in corporate history, India's largest housing finance company HDFC will merge with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank to create a banking behemoth.
Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be wholly owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank, according to stock exchange filings by the firms.
In tandem, shares of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 1,656.45, up 9.97 per cent over previous close. During intra-day trade, the stock saw a high of Rs 1,721.85.
Accordingly, market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped to Rs 9,18,591.13 crore at the end of the trading session on Monday.
On NSE too, the bank's shares were up nearly 10 per cent at Rs 1,654.10 apiece.
The combined market capitalisation of HDFC and HDFC Bank stood at Rs 14,04,282.31 crore, higher than TCS' market capitalisation of Rs 13,79,389.19 crore.
"Nifty bulls seized control of the psychological 18,000-mark as HDFC, HDFC Bank stocks witnessed a spectacular rally and the twin stock also surpassed TCS in terms of market capitalisation," Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) of Mehta Equities, said.
Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings on Monday said HDFC Bank's planned merger with its parent HDFC will make the bank twice the size of ICICI Bank, while bolstering market share and diversifying revenues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU