HDFC Life Q3 net profit rises 3% to Rs 274 cr

-
ALSO READ
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Analysts see 23% upside in HDFC Bank but caution against loan restructuring
-
HDFC Life on Friday reported a 3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 273.65 crore for the third quarter ended December.
The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 264.99 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.
However, total income declined to Rs 14,222.22 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 21,126.80 crore in October-December 2020.
The company's solvency ratio too declined to 190 per cent from 202 per cent as on December 31, 2020. The regulatory requirement is 150 per cent.
"On January 1, 2022, the company has issued 8,70,22,222 equity shares at an agreed issue price of Rs 685 per share on a preferential basis and paid balance Rs 725.98 crore in cash to Exide Industries Limited in lieu of 100 per cent equity shares of Exide Life thereby completing the acquisition of Exide Life," it said.
With effect from January 1, 2022, Exide Life has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
As regards the second phase of the transaction, that is the amalgamation of Exide Life with the company, the management is in the process of initiating the filing of the scheme of amalgamation with various authorities for necessary approvals, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU