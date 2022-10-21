HDFC Life reports 19% jump in Q2 earnings as policy sales pick up

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY
Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Paytm, BPCL, SBI, Titan, Adani Ports
Sensex up 515 pts, Nifty tops 17,650 on lower-than-expected US inflation
HDFC Bk: Merger with HDFC, NIM compression near-term concerns, say analysts
-
India's HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a 19% increase in second-quarter profit from increased policy sales, as more people sought cover in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Standalone profit-after-tax was 3.26 billion Indian rupees ($39.42 million) for the quarter ended Sept.30 compared with 2.74 billion rupees, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.
Its net premium income rose 14.6% on-year to 131.11 billion rupees.
"We have grown in line with the industry and faster than listed peers this quarter which also led to market share improvement," said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, adding the insurer's share was now 15% on a pre-merger basis.
HDFC Life Insurance completed its merger with Bengaluru-based battery maker Exide Life Insurance on October 14, the first ever M&A transaction in the Indian life insurance sector.
Value of new business margin, a measure of the expected profitability of new business, rose 27.6% in the first half.
Embedded value, a measure of future cash flows in life insurance companies and a key financial gauge for insurers, was up 15% on-year to 330.2 billion rupees as on September-end.
Indian life insurers saw a growth of 38% in new business premium income in the first half of the year to 1.82 trillion rupees, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council earlier this month.
Growth in September, however, declined 8.86% compared to a year ago.
Shares of HDFC Life were trading at 0.2%, up 2.1% from the previous close on NSE.
($1 = 82.6900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU