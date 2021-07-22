HeidelbergCement India Q1 net profit up 40.3% to Rs 68.65 cr

-
ALSO READ
Indian cement makers' price hikes to support margins: Fitch Ratings
Cement firms set to report volume growth despite price moderation
Analysts bullish on cement stocks on sustained demand, price hikes
Higher volumes, price hikes put cement firms on strong footing
HeidelbergCement saw good start to 2021, 2020 core profits up by 6%
-
HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Thursday reported a 40.27 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 68.65 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.94 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, HeidelbergCement India said in a BSE filing.
Its total revenue from operation was up 36.36 per cent to Rs 555.94 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 407.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
HeidelbergCement India's total expenses were at Rs 462.60 crore, up 34.87 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 342.99 crore.
According to the company, its sales volume was up 38.1 per cent to 1,1884 KT during the quarter as against 857 KT of the corresponding quarter.
"During Jun'21Q, volume increased by 38 per cent y-o-y mainly driven by base effect of national lockdown in the corresponding period of Jun'20Q," the company said.
Shares of HeidelbergCement India settled at Rs 266 on BSE, up 0.24 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU