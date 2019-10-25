JUST IN
Tata Motors posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss at Rs 216.6 crore
'Hell no': Jack Dorsey says Twitter will not join Facebook's Libra

He explained that Libra is not based on an open standard, born on the Internet

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Microblogging site Twitter will never join Libra, CEO Jack Dorsey said at a company media event in New York City.

Dorsey replied with a conclusive "Hell no" to the question of its potential membership of the Fcebook-led crypto payments scheme, The Verge reported on Thursday.

He explained that Libra is not based on an open standard, born on the Internet.

"It's not an internet open standard that was born on the Internet. It was born out of a company's intention, and it's not consistent with what I personally believe and what I want our company to stand for," said Dorsey.

Recently, a battery of US lawmakers bluntly told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a hearing to address his existing failures first before launching the digital currency Libra.

In a six-hour grilling at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, both Democrat and Republican lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with Facebook's cryptocurrency plans.

The hearing was focused on Libra, a cryptocurrency Facebook plans to launch in the first half of next year.

Despite some top-notch firms pulling out, Facebook and 20 partner organisations have formally launched the digital currency Libra project.
