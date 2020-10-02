Hero MotoCorp appoints former Air Chief BS Dhanoa as independent director

-
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has appointed Air Chief Marshal (Retd) B S Dhanoa as a non-executive and independent director on the company's board with immediate effect.
Dhanoa served as the Chief of the Indian Air Force from January 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019.
The company has also appointed Sanjay Bhan as Head of Global Business to pursue rapid expansion and consolidation in the international markets, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Bhan has spent over three decades across sales, after-sales, marketing and parts business in his earlier stint in the company.
The two-wheeler major said it has also strengthened leadership teams in plant operations by appointing new heads and elevating young talent from within, effective December 1, 2020.
Rajat Bhargava, formerly Head of Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) - has been appointed as the newly created Chief of Staff role in the office of Chairman and CEO, while Malo Le Masson, who was the Head of Global Product Planning, has been appointed the Head of Strategy, the company said.
Ravi Pisipaty, the Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, is now Head of Plant Operations, while Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, has been appointed as Chief Quality Officer, it added.
