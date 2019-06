Mitsubishi Aircraft launches redesigned version of SpaceJet MR70

Japan's Aircraft Corp rebranded its Regional Jet (MRJ) family jets to be called the "SpaceJet" and unveiled a redesigned version of the smaller jet to help improve its sales prospects in the large US market.

The SpaceJet M100, the revamped version of the MRJ70, will now have up to 76 seats in a typical US cabin configuration rather than the earlier 69 seats, the company said on Thursday, making it a more attractive offering for regional carriers with contracts to major carriers.

"On paper, it looks good," Leeham Co analyst Bjorn Fehrm said of the redesign. "The range is there, as is the space for the passengers."

The larger SpaceJet M90, renamed from MRJ90, is too big for US regional carriers to fly without the relaxation of pilot union rules, an unlikely prospect due to a pilot shortage that has given unions more bargaining power.

Of the 213 firm orders for jets, 150 are split between two US regional carriers, SkyWest Inc and Trans States Holdings.

The M100 cabin interior will be on display at next week's Paris Airshow and said a formal launch of the programme was expected later this year.

The M90 is due to enter service with Japanese carrier ANA Holdings Inc next year, compared with its initial target of 2013, after a series of programme delays.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the largest shareholder in Mitsubishi Aircraft, this month said it was holding talks to buy rival Bombardier Inc's money-losing regional jet programme.

The Bombardier CRJs use older, less fuel-efficient engines, but buying the programme would give Mitsubishi a global maintenance and support base that could aid with SpaceJet sales, according to analysts.