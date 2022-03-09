Hindustan Unilever announces key changes to management committee

-

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday said it has appointed Madhusudhan Rao and Deepak Subramanian to its management committee.
Rao has been appointed as Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care, while Subramanian has been named as Executive Director, Home Care.
Rao takes over from Priya Nair, who will move into her new global role as Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing.
Similarly, Subramanian takes over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity.
Rao is currently Executive Vice President Home and Hygiene, Unilever. He joined HUL in 1991.
On the other hand, Subramanian, currently Vice President Home Care, Southeast Asia / ANZ (SEAA) & Global Head, Fabric Enhancers, joined HUL in 1995 as a management trainee.
"I am delighted to welcome Madhusudhan and Deepak to the HUL Management Committee. Madhusudhan has a successful track record in a variety of operational and strategic roles. He has brought in a strong performance edge in his teams and has pioneered several innovations that uphold Unilever's high science and technology credentials," Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said in a statement.
Subramanian has championed innovation and sustainable strategies to significantly improve brand equity and deliver growth, he added.
"He has demonstrated superior business acumen in building new categories, primarily in startup business verticals. I am certain that they will take the business to the next level of performance," Mehta stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
