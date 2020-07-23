Hindustan Zinc appoints two new directors on board effective August 1

Ltd, a subsidiary of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd, on Thursday announced the appointment of Anjani K Agarwal, a former senior partner of Ernst & Young, and Akhilesh Joshi, former chief executive officer at as directors on its board, effective August 1, 2020.

The Udaipur-headquartered HZL is the largest producer of zinc, lead and silver in India.

Anjani Agrawal retired from EY in June 2019 after a 40-year-long professional career, 26 of which were spent as Partner at the global consulting firm. He has worked with the Union Government and NITI Aayog on several policy matters and has been guest faculty at the Indian School of Business and SDA Bocconi.

Akhilesh Joshi is a mine manager, who began his career at HZL in 1976 and was appointed as COO and whole-time director in the period between 2008-2012. Further, he took over as the company’s CEO and whole-time director in the period between 2012-2015. He was designated as President of Vedanta’s Global Zinc Business during 2015-2016.