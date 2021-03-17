Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India bags Rs 124 cr order from BALCO

-
ALSO READ
Hitachi ABB Power Grids bets on growth in RE, discoms' privatisation
Hitachi ABB Power Grids teams up with Ashok Leyland in e-bus pilot
Hitachi to sell overseas home appliance biz to Turkey's Arcelik: Report
Promoters of Vedanta raises $1.4 billion to retire debt, says report
Moody's flags Vedanta Resources' failure to take full ownership of unit
-
Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India has won an order worth Rs 124 crore from leading aluminium producer Bharat Aluminum Company (BALCO) to strengthen its power infrastructure at its plant in Chhattisgarh.
All the equipment for this project is being manufactured domestically in line with the government's Make-in-India drive and is aimed at ensuring the plant's complex smelting operations run smoothly, helping BALCO meet its production enhancement plan, the company said in a statement.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India (listed on the stock exchanges as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited) has been awarded a project worth over Rs 124 crore by BALCO to ensure improved reliability of the power distribution system at its Korba plant in Chhattisgarh, a company statement said.
According to statement technology pioneer is delivering fully-engineered 400-kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substations that will replace an existing apparatus to better assimilate power from BALCO's captive generation plants, delivering it with efficiency to the Korba aluminum smelter.
Domestic consumption of aluminum is forecast to reach 10 million tonnes over the next 10 years and key players such as BALCO are preparing to be able to cater to this demand, said N Venu, CEO and Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.
In this regard, reliable power supply is critical and we are very proud to have been chosen by the company as a trusted partner, he added.
This project is part of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' strategy to be a partner of choice for the Indian industrial ecosystem and highlights its long-standing commitment to deliver digital integration and grid connections without compromising on power quality.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU