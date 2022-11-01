JUST IN
Games24x7 launches Rs 400 cr fund for interactive entertainment start-ups
Honda Cars report 18% rise at 9,543 units in wholesales in October

The company had dispatched 8,108 units in the domestic market in October last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 18 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 9,543 units in October.

The company had dispatched 8,108 units in the domestic market in October last year.

The automaker said it exported 1,678 units last month, as against 1,747 units in the year-ago period.

"This festive season has been remarkable for us as we registered a healthy growth of 18 per cent in our domestic sales in October. Our dealer network has been buzzing with activity during this period, witnessing strong demand for all our Honda models," Honda Cars India Director, Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The improvement on the supply side benefited the automaker to realise this result, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:56 IST

