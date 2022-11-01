JUST IN
Tata Motors' total sales in Q2 up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October
Whirlpool's India unit reports 39% drop in Q2 profit as costs increase
Nykaa posts surge of 4.5% in Q2 profit on strong festive season demand
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15%; board approves share buyback
PNB Q2 net profit falls 63% to Rs 411 crore on higher provisions
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 116 crore
Tata Steel Q2 net profit down 87.3% to Rs 1,514 cr over decline in margins
L&T Q2 net profit rises 22.5%, revenue up 23% on strong order inflows
Castrol India net profit marginally up to Rs 187 crore in Sept quarter
Larsen & Toubro Q2 PAT jumps 26% to Rs 2,819 cr on higher revenue from ops
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Nykaa posts surge of 4.5% in Q2 profit on strong festive season demand
Tata Motors' total sales in Q2 up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October
Business Standard

Whirlpool's India unit reports 39% drop in Q2 profit as costs increase

Whirlpool's profit before exceptional items, its share of profit from joint ventures, and tax slid to 669.9 million Indian rupees

Topics
Whirlpool India | Q2 results

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

The Whirlpool logo
The Whirlpool logo (Photo: Reuters)

Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India reported a 39% drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as costs increased and demand for white goods was muted amid surging inflation.

Whirlpool's profit before exceptional items, its share of profit from joint ventures, and tax slid to 669.9 million Indian rupees ($8.10 million) from 1.09 billion Indian rupees, a year earlier.

It had booked a one-time fair value gain of 3.25 billion rupees last year on equity interest in kitchen appliances maker Elica India.

Under pressure from higher commodity costs, household appliance makers like Whirlpool and IFB Industries , resorted to price increases, but that ended up curbing demand at a time when consumers are stretched thin.

Whirlpool, known for its refrigerators and washing machines, said cost of raw material and components consumed climbed nearly 13% for the reported quarter.

Revenue rose marginally by 0.31% to 16.12 billion rupees, helped by the higher prices.

IFB posted a 2% fall in its second-quarter profit last week on higher expenses.

($1 = 82.5900 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Whirlpool India

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.