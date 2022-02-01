Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India reports 20% dip in wholesales in January

-
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said its total sales declined by 19.97 per cent to 3,54,209 in January 2022.
The two-wheeler maker had dispatched 4,37,183 units in January 2021. "While the calendar year 2022 has started on a positive note compared to last month, the sales sentiment in Q4'22 continues to reflect the preceding challenges of last fiscal year," HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
However, visible signs of healthy recovery do appear on the horizon and the company is hopeful the speedy implementation in vaccinations, dip in daily COVID cases being reported and easing of restrictions across states will help gain momentum in upcoming quarters, he added.
"This year's Union budget also reflects a growth-oriented approach with an impetus on infrastructure & inclusive development. The focus on capital expenditure will pull the economy forward in unison and is expected to have a multiplier effect in the long term," Guleria stated.
