Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield reports 15% drop in wholesales in January

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent decline in total wholesales at 58,838 units in January this year.
The company had reported sales of 68,887 units in January 2021.
Domestic sales last month stood at 49,726 units, 23 per cent lower than 64,372 units in January 2021.
Last month, exports rose to 9,112 units from 4,515 units in the year-ago period.
